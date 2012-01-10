UPDATE 1-GM completes production of 130 Bolt self-driving cars
June 13 General Motors Co said on Tuesday it has completed production of 130 self-driving Chevrolet Bolt electric vehicles at its Orion assembly plant in Michigan.
FRANKFURT Jan 10 Germany's Deutsche Telekom and Groupon, the world's largest daily deals company, will cooperate in mobile internet businesses, German business daily Financial Times Deutschland reported, citing company executives at both groups.
"We will start some services and activities with Groupon in the coming months," Heikki Makijarvi, responsible for developing new businesses at Deutsche Telekom, was quoted as saying on Tuesday.
Deutsche Telekom aims to generate revenues of 2-3 billion euros ($2.6-3.8 billion) in the field of online services with private customers in 2015, the newspaper reported.
"For us, it's an important step. It is the first time we are entering a cooperation with a wireless service provider," said Michael Shim, responsible for mobile marketing and partnerships at Groupon.
BEIJING, June 13 China upheld strict sales quotas for electrically powered vehicles in a draft regulation issued on Tuesday, ignoring concessions agreed between Chinese Premier Li Keqiang and German Chancellor Angela Merkel earlier this month.