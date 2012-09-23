FRANKFURT, Sept 23 Deutsche Telekom
has filed a criminal complaint against hackers who tried to shut
down system computers earlier this month, the company said,
confirming a magazine report.
Der Spiegel earlier said that from Sept. 3 to 6 unidentified
hackers attacked systems that match IP addresses with domain
names to cut down on the volume of spam mail.
"The attack was successfully fended off, there was no impact
on our customers at any time," a spokesman for the German
telecommunications group told Reuters.
He said the type of attack is not unusual but has so far
hardly been used against Deutsche Telekom.
(Reporting by Stephanie Huber; Writing by Maria Sheahan;
Editing by David Cowell)