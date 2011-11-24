* AT&T to book $4 bln charge for potential break-up fee
* Both companies continue to pursue $39 billion deal
* Deutsche Telekom shares up 0.7 percent
FRANKFURT, Nov 24 Deutsche Telekom
and AT&T withdrew their application for
approval by the U.S. Federal Communications Commission of a
planned $39 billion deal for T-Mobile USA to focus on obtaining
the green light from the U.S. Department of Justice.
At the same time, AT&T said on Thursday it expected to book
a pretax $4 billion charge in this quarter for potential
break-up fees, should the deal collapse.
"This formal step today is being undertaken by both
companies to consolidate their strength and to focus their
continuing efforts on obtaining antitrust clearance for the
transaction from the Department of Justice," the companies said
in a statement.
They added that they are continuing to pursue the sale of
T-Mobile USA to AT&T.
The withdrawal follows after the Federal Communications
Commission said earlier this week it planned to send the deal to
an administrative law judge for review.
The U.S. Department of Justice went to court in August to
oppose AT&T's purchase of T-Mobile from Deutsche Telekom on
antitrust grounds. A trial in that case is due to begin on Feb.
13.
Deutsche Telekom shares were up 0.7 percent at 8.796 euros
by 0825 GMT, while AT&T shares were down 0.2 percent in
Frankfurt. The STOXX Europe 600 Telecommunications
index was up 0.1 percent.
(Reporting by Harro ten Wolde)