* CEO says regulators taking away incentives
* Sees complete sale of T-Mobile USA unlikely
By Harro Ten Wolde and Leila Abboud
COLOGNE, Germany/PARIS, May 24 Deutsche Telekom
on Thursday joined a growing chorus of complaints
about telecom industry regulation which executives say is
stifling urgent investment in operators' fixed and mobile
networks.
Chief Executive Rene Obermann told shareholders at an annual
shareholder meeting on Thursday regulation in Europe and Germany
cost the company "vast amounts of revenue".
"Everyone is calling for high-speed networks in the
furthest-flung corners of the country - ideally fibre-optic
networks ... At the same time, however politicians at the
European level and the national regulatory authorities are
taking away the incentives for investment," Obermann said.
Telecom operators including Vodafone, Telecom Italia
and France Telecom have been pushing back
against a range of European regulations intended to spur
competition and network investment.
The war of words has escalated over mobile termination fees,
roaming charges as well as a looming battle over how European
regulators are pressuring operators to invest billions in
high-speed broadband networks.
The conflict comes as policy makers worry that Europe's
communications infrastructure is falling behind that of the
United States and much of Asia.
The United States and Japan already provide fourth
generation mobile access which offers much faster Internet
speeds but which remains rare in Europe.
Britain has not yet even sold off 4G licences yet and French
operators will only begin offering 4G mobile in some cities next
year.
The Deutsche Telekom chief, detecting a clear link between
that trend and heavy regulation, urged Brussels to halt price
declines for network usage resulting from regulatory
intervention.
"If not, there will be no new stimuli for broadband
roll-out," Obermann said, adding that regulators were giving
cable network operators preferential treatment.
"The industry would be prepared to shoulder the main burden
of broadband roll-out. What we need is a turnaround in
regulatory policy."
A spokesman for European telecommunications commissioner Nee
lie Krebs said the EU also wants to reduce investment costs.
"We think we can push them down by another 30 percent if we
made planning and civil engineering more efficient. And we would
love to hear concrete ideas from the industry on how to drive up
those cost and time savings," the spokesman said.
On broadband the European Union has set ambitious targets to
bring basic high speed Internet to all Europeans by 2013 and by
2020 half of all households should have access to fast broadband
above 100 megabits per second.
But those goals could remain out of reach because many
telecom companies across the region have not begun building
fibre networks, despite pledges to spend billions of euros on
rollouts.
Deutsche Telekom also hit a regulatory wall in the United
States when it tried to sell its T-Mobile USA unit to At& t <T.
n>. It had to abandon the deal after heavy resistance from
competition regulators.
Obermann said he believed a complete sale of the troubled
unit was unlikely. "We must find other ways to increase the
(unit's) return on our capital, or reduce our capital
investment," he said.