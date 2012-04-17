FRANKFURT, April 17 Deutsche Telekom
may look into selling its units in the United Kingdom and the
Netherlands as early as next year after having given local
management time to improve results, Financial Times Deutschland
reported on Tuesday.
Citing company sources, the newspaper said Deutsche Telekom
looked into selling the units in the past. Now it plans to look
into a potential sale again in 2013, the paper reported.
Deutsche Telekom is looking into ways to preserve its
dividend, while re-investing in the United States after its $39
billion deal to sell its T-Mobile USA unit to AT&T
collapsed last year.
Investment bankers in the telecoms sector said last year
the German telecom provider could be forced to sell its stake in
Britain's biggest mobile company Everything Everywhere, a 50-50
joint venture with France Telecom.
Deutsche Telekom could not immediately be reached for a
comment. The newspaper cited a company spokesman as saying he
declined to comment.