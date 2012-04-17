* D. Telekom needs money to invest in T-Mobile USA
* D. Telekom declines to comment
* Shares trade 0.8 pct higher, in line with sector
FRANKFURT, April 17 Deutsche Telekom
may look into selling its units in Britain and the Netherlands
as early as next year, after having given local management time
to improve results, the Financial Times Deutschland reported on
Tuesday.
Citing company sources, the newspaper said Deutsche Telekom
had looked into selling the units in the past and would do so
again in 2013, the paper reported.
It said the performance of the European units would be the
subject of an annual strategic meeting of Deutsche Telekom
management during the European summer.
A spokesman for Deutsche Telekom declined to comment.
Deutsche Telekom is looking into ways to preserve its
dividend, while re-investing in the United States after its $39
billion deal to sell its T-Mobile USA unit to AT&T
collapsed last year.
As part of a breakup package from AT&T, Deutsche Telekom
received $3 billion in cash and mobile spectrum, which it said
it would use to offer data services.
The Bonn-based group said in February it would increase its
network investments in T-Mobile USA by about $1.4 billion over
the next two years. T-Mobile USA said it would spend a total of
$4 billion on the LTE upgrade over time.
Investment bankers in the telecoms sector said last year
the German telecom provider could be forced to sell its stake in
Britain's biggest mobile company Everything Everywhere, a 50-50
joint venture with France Telecom.
Deutsche Telekom shares were up 0.8 percent higher at 8.62
euros by 0722 GMT, broadly in line with a 0.7 percent stronger
STOXX Europe 600 Telecommunications index.