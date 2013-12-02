BRIEF-Shenzhen Hirisun Technology sees Q1 FY 2017 net loss to be 1 mln yuan to 2 mln yuan
* Sees Q1 FY 2017 net loss to be 1 million yuan to 2 million yuan
FRANKFURT Dec 2 Deutsche Telekom plans to cut up to 6,000 jobs at its IT services business T-Systems, Handelsblatt newspaper reported on Monday, citing company sources.
The plan is expected to be put to the company's supervisory board at a meeting on Dec. 12, the paper said.
Deutsche Telekom was not immediately available for comment.
Between 4,000 and 6,000 of the 29,000 employees at T-Systems in Germany would see their jobs eliminated or moved in the coming three years, the paper said.
Handelsblatt said the company had declined comment on the figures but had confirmed it was planning a restructuring. (Reporting by Jonathan Gould, editing by Elizabeth Piper)
BEIJING, April 11 China's top cyber authority on Tuesday released a draft law that would require firms exporting data to undergo an annual security assessment, in the latest of several recent safeguards against threats such as hacking and terrorism.