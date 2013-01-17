BRIEF-Prosten Health enters disposal agreement with Feng Tingting
* Expected that co will record an estimated net gain of approximately HK$26.5 million from disposal upon completion
FRANKFURT Jan 17 Deutsche Telekom is planning to cut 1,200 jobs in Germany to save about 100 million euros ($133 million) per year, German business daily Handelsblatt reported, without citing sources.
The paper said the savings would be used to strengthen the company's operating business, where it aimed to hire more staff for the expansion of its broadband and mobile internet services.
Deutsche Telekom was not available for comment. ($1 = 0.7521 euro) (Reporting by Christoph Steitz and Maria Sheahan; Editing by Dan Lalor)
MUMBAI, June 2 Anil Ambani, chairman of India's Reliance Communications, said on Friday he expected to complete two key deals to cut debt by September and that lenders had given the telecoms firm until the end of 2017 to overhaul its business.