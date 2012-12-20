* Obermann to leave at end-2013, be succeeded by Hoettges
* Hoettges says not planning big change in strategy
* Obermann says leaving of his own volition
* Shares up 0.5 percent
By Maria Sheahan and Christoph Steitz
FRANKFURT, Dec 20 Deutsche Telekom
chief executive Rene Obermann has unexpectedly announced he will
step down at the end of 2013 and be succeeded by finance
director Timotheus Hoettges.
Hoettges, 50, said on Thursday he was not planning major
changes to strategy and would continue Obermann's drive of
investing in the United States and Germany as the firm battles
to return to revenue growth against a tough economic backdrop.
"I have worked with Obermann for 12 years, and I don't
expect to change a lot in the way that we do things," he told
journalists during a conference call.
He is, however, expected to bring a fresh spark to Germany's
former state telecoms monopoly, as he is considered by analysts
to have the energy to take on challenges and an ability to
absorb knowledge. But he has a big job ahead of him.
The European telecoms industry is struggling with sluggish
economic growth, costly investments and cut-throat competition,
and on top of that Deutsche Telekom has had its hands full with
trying to fix its troubled T-Mobile USA business.
The German government, Deutsche Telekom's biggest
shareholder with a 32 percent stake, said it welcomed the choice
of Hoettges as new CEO because it promised continuity.
"The chief strategist so far becoming the new captain
indicates that the course will be held," a spokesperson for the
finance ministry told Reuters.
Hoettges joined the group in 2000 after playing a central
role in the merger of VIAG AG and VEBA AG to form E.ON
, now Germany's biggest utility.
In 2009, he was promoted to finance chief at Deutsche
Telekom and, among other things, oversaw the move to put its
British mobile business in a joint venture with France Telecom,.
"Hoettges is extremely good as a CFO, he's well respected by
investors, but it remains to be seen whether he has the vision
and political clout to succeed as CEO," Espirito Santo analyst
Will Draper said.
Hoettges said the company had not yet decided on a new
finance director to replace him.
THE ENGINE ROOM
Obermann was the youngest-ever chief executive of a German
blue-chip firm at the time when he took over in 2006, aged only
43. He gained a reputation for being eager to keep unions and
politicians happy and wary of making big strategic decisions.
One of his boldest moves was a deal to sell T-Mobile USA, to
AT&T, but it collapsed last year amid concerns from
competition regulators, dealing a blow to Obermann's reputation.
T-Mobile USA was a growth engine for Deutsche Telekom in
its early days but is a rundown asset now that has been
haemorrhaging customers. Deutsche Telekom is now trying to merge
the business with smaller rival MetroPCS.
Obermann said he was leaving to work for a smaller company
where he was "closer to the engine room" than he could be at an
international corporation, without providing details.
Analysts were split over whether to believe Obermann's
assurances that he was leaving of his own volition.
"If the board or the main shareholders were unhappy about
the CEO's performance, they probably would have appointed an
outsider, not the CFO, who also has been responsible for what
has happened at the company over the last few years," Exane BNP
analyst Mathieu Robilliard said.
Espirito Santo's Draper meanwhile said: "Obermann has had a
lot of opportunity to fix the U.S. and yet it still remains
Deutsche Telekom's biggest problem."
Obermann also disappointed investors with a bigger than
expected dividend cut announced earlier this month as the
company's investment drive eats away cash.
European peers Telefonica, the Netherlands' KPN
, Telekom Austria, and France Telecom
had already cut their dividends earlier this year, hurt by a
weak economy and fierce competition that has driven down prices.
Deutsche Telekom shares closed 0.5 percent higher at 8.63
euros, outperforming a 0.2 percent fall in the STOXX Europe 600
European telecoms index.