FRANKFURT Nov 24 Germany's Deutsche Telekom AG
expects the merger of its T-Mobile USA with MetroPCS
Communications Inc will reap "several billions of euros"
in synergies, Telekom chairman Ulrich Lehner told a German
weekly magazine.
"The position of Deutsche Telekom in the USA will improve
markedly as a result," WirtschaftsWoche quoted Lehner as saying
in a report to be published on Monday.
T-Mobile USA and MetroPCS said last month that they wanted
to merge their companies, creating a stronger number four on the
U.S. wireless market.
T-Mobile is seeking to catch up with market leaders Verizon
Wireless and AT&T, and third-place Sprint as the
market moves quickly to super-fast mobile Internet offerings.
MetroPCS Communications said on Nov. 19 the U.S. Department
of Justice has requested for additional information regarding
the proposed merger but continued to expect the deal to close in
the first half of 2013.