FRANKFURT May 27 Deutsche Telekom is considering buying Poland's GTS Central Europe for 600 million euros ($775 million) as part of plans to strengthen its position in eastern Europe, the Wall Street Journal Deutschland reported on Monday.

The telecoms group is also looking to purchase the remaining stake of almost 40 percent in its T-Mobile unit in the Czech Republic from private equity firm Mid Europa Partners, the WSJ Deutschland said, citing a person familiar with the situation.

Deutsche Telekom spokesman Andreas Leigers declined to comment. GTS CE, which has sales of 387 million euros, also declined to comment.

GTS CE is a portfolio company of the Innova Capital fund.

Krzysztof Krawczyk, Innova's partner in charge of the asset, said he would not comment on market gossip.

