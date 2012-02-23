FRANKFURT Feb 23 Deutsche Telekom on Thursday said it had posted a fourth-quarter net loss of 1.3 billion euros ($1.7 billion) as impairments on its activities in the United States and Greece weighed on the group.

"Goodwill impairment in the United States and impairments on goodwill and property, plant, and equipment in Southeastern Europe, notably Greece, of approximately 3.3 billion euros ... had a negative impact on unadjusted net profit," the company said in a statement.

The impairment charges failed to offset a 2.3 billion euro cash payment from AT&T as part of a $6 billion breakup package after the U.S. peer walked away from a $39 billion deal to buy T-Mobile USA.

Analysts were looking for a fourth-quarter net profit of 1 billion euros. Deutsche Telekom stuck to its dividend policy and proposed a stable dividend of 0.70 euros per share.