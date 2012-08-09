FRANKFURT Aug 9 Deutsche Telekom
said on Thursday it still plans to pay a minimum dividend of
0.70 euros per share for 2012 after publishing second-quarter
results which were broadly in line with expectations.
Second-quarter earnings before interest, tax, depreciation
and amortisation (EBITDA), excluding special items, were flat at
4.7 billion euros ($5.8 billion), at the high end of a range of
forecasts in a Reuters poll.
Deutsche Telekom kept its outlook for 2012 underlying
earnings excluding special items to ease to around 18 billion
euros from 18.7 billion last year. Analysts in a Reuters poll on
average expect a figure of 18.2 billion.
"We are keeping our word and providing a good deal of
reliability to the market with very solid figures," said Chief
Executive Rene Obermann.
"We do of course continue to face a number of challenges,
but we are performing very respectably compared with our
competitors," he added.
($1 = 0.8093 euros)
(Reporting by Harro ten Wolde)