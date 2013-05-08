FRANKFURT May 8 Deutsche Telekom's operating profit fell 4.3 percent in the first quarter hit by investments in Europe and in its German home market.

First-quarter earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA), excluding special items, came in at 4.29 billion euros ($5.6 billion), slightly ahead of an average forecast of 4.25 billion euros in a Reuters poll.

Germany's former monopoly said on Wednesday it still expected EBITDA, excluding special items, to come in at around 17.4 billion euros in 2013. That outlook excludes earnings streams from MetroPCS, which Deutsche Telekom bought and merged with its T-Mobile USA unit.