BONN, Germany, March 6 Deutsche Telekom on Thursday reported a 1.3 percent rise in fourth-quarter core profit on a 6.5 percent rise in revenues as it won new customers in Germany and the United States.

Fourth-quarter earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA), excluding special items, rose to 4.06 billion euros ($5.58 billion), slightly below the average forecast of 4.14 billion euros in a Reuters poll.

Germany's former phone monopoly said it expected 2014 EBITDA, excluding special items, to remain stable at around 17.6 billion euros in 2014 and that free cash flow would drop to around 4.2 billion euros on additional investments. ($1 = 0.7278 euros) (Reporting by Harro ten Wolde; Editing by Christoph Steitz)