* Q4 net loss of 1.3 bln euros vs 1 bln profit expected

* 3.3 bln euro impairment charge for U.S. and Greece

* Keeps dividend unchanged at 0.70 eur/shr

* Sees 2012 adj EBITDA at 18 bln euros, free cash flow of 6 bln

* Shares down 1.7 pct

By Harro Ten Wolde

FRANKFURT, Feb 23 Deutsche Telekom suffered a net loss of 1.3 billion euros ($1.7 billion) in the fourth quarter as a cash payment for the collapsed T-Mobile USA deal failed to offset accounting charges on its activities in the United States and Greece.

On average analysts had been looking for a fourth-quarter net profit of 1 billion euros. Deutsche Telekom stuck to its dividend policy and proposed a stable dividend of 0.70 euros per share.

"Goodwill impairment in the United States and impairments on goodwill and property, plant, and equipment in Southeastern Europe, notably Greece, of approximately 3.3 billion euros... had a negative impact on unadjusted net profit," the company said in a statement.

Telekom did receive a 2.3 billion euros cash payment from AT&T as part of a $6 billion breakup package after the U.S. peer walked away from a $39 billion deal to buy T-Mobile USA, which went some way to offsetting the overall impairment charges.

By 0839 GMT, shares in Deutsche Telekom shares were down 1.7 percent.

By proposing an unchanged dividend payout to investors, Deutsche Telekom bucked the trend at other European telecom operators, who have struggled to find growth amid intense regulatory pressure and tough price competition.

On Wednesday, France Telecom cut its dividends and put off a promised share buyback. Spain's Telefonica trimmed dividends in December and is focusing on paying down debt, while Dutch operator KPN slashed its returns to shareholders via buybacks.

OUTLOOK NOTCH BELOW EXPECTATIONS

The Bonn-based group said it expects 2012 earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) excluding special items to reach around 18 billion euros with a free cash flow of about 6 billion euros.

Analysts polled by Reuters are looking for an adjusted 2012 EBITDA of 18.4 billion euros, with individual estimates ranging from 18.1 billion to 18.9 billion euros.

"The 2012 guidance is a notch below expectations, adding to the pattern of peers which mostly gave cautious outlooks as well," said a German trader, adding that he viewed the stock as "one of the better picks in an overall sluggish industry".

Fourth-quarter adjusted EBITDA of 4.6 billion euros was in line with expectations and up 1.3 percent from a year ago, while fourth-quarter revenue dropped 3.7 percent to 14.9 billion, slightly ahead of expectations.

The outlook reflected additional investments in the United States, where Telekom expects to launch a new advanced network.

This fourth-generation network will be launched next year and promises connection speeds many times faster than current networks, to cater for smartphones such as Apple's iPhone.

Investors were keen on detailed plans for its struggling T-Mobile USA unit after failing to sell it to AT&T.

As well as the $3 billion in cash from AT&T, Deutsche Telekom received a mobile spectrum from the U.S. company, which it added, it would use to offer data services. It expects additional investments of $1.4 billion in the mobile network.