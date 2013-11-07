* Q3 adj. EBITDA 4.66 bln eurs vs Rtrs poll avg of 4.58 bln
* Still sees 2013 adj. EBITDA of 17.5 bln euros
* Earnings driven by U.S. turnaround, stable Germany
FRANKFURT, Nov 7 Deutsche Telekom
reported better-than-expected earnings for the third quarter
after seeing a turnaround in the United States and a
stabilisation in its home market Germany.
Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation
(EBITDA), excluding special items, fell 2.6 percent to 4.66
billion euros ($6.30 billion) as investments weighed.
The result was still above the average forecast of 4.58
billion euros in a Reuters poll.
Like other European telecom operators, Deutsche Telekom
continues to struggle with revenue declines brought on by
regulatory pressure and stiff competition, but the sector has
enjoyed a stock market rally for the past three months fuelled
in part by hopes of further deals.
In its home market Germany, with around 114 million
subscribers the European Union's largest, Deutsche Telekom saw
its service revenue drop 1 percent excluding the effect of cuts
in mobile termination rates.
Germany's former phone monopoly said it still expected
EBITDA, excluding special items to come in at around 17.5
billion euros in 2013 and free cash flow of around 4.5 billion
euros.
On Tuesday T-Mobile US Inc, the No. 4 U.S. mobile
provider, which is 74 percent owned by Deutsche Telekom,
reported much better-than-expected subscriber
growth.