* Plans to pay minimum 2012 dividend of 0.70 euro/shr
* Q2 adj. EBITDA flat at 4.7 bln euros
* Still sees 2012 adj. EBITDA at around 18 bln euros
* Shares up 0.85 percent in early trade
By Harro Ten Wolde
FRANKFURT, Aug 9 Deutsche Telekom
stuck by plans to pay a dividend of at least 0.70 euros per
share for 2012 as cost-cutting in its German and U.S. markets
helps it buck a trend among competitors who have been slashing
their payouts to shareholders.
The company posted second-quarter operating profit on
Thursday that was in line with estimates and kept its outlook
for 2012 underlying earnings excluding special items to ease to
around 18 billion euros from 18.7 billion last year.
Most European telecom groups saw profits fall in the first
half of the year and were forced to cut dividends as a cocktail
of tough price competition, regulatory changes, and lower
spending by recession-weary consumer hurt revenues.
"We are keeping our word and providing a good deal of
reliability to the market with very solid figures," said Chief
Executive Rene Obermann.
Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation
(EBITDA), excluding special items, were flat at 4.7 billion
euros ($5.8 billion) in the three months through June, at the
high end of a range of forecasts in a Reuters poll.
Deutsche Telekom shares opened up 0.85 percent, ahead of a
0.3 percent rise on the German blue chip index.
"We expect these generally solid results to be taken well
against a weak European peer backdrop," said analyst Simon
Weeden at Citi Research.
OUTPERFORMING
The European telecom index is roughly flat so far
this year, largely underperforming most other big sectors like
pharma, media, and chemicals.
But Deutsche Telekom's shares have done better than those of
peers because of its unchanged dividend policy, while Telefonica
and France Telecom shares have fallen because
of tough domestic markets.
Deutsche Telekom's shares trade at 15 times 12-month forward
earnings, above France Telecom and Telefonica, which trade at
multiples of 9 and 8.4 respectively.
The company said revenues and operating profits in Europe
suffered from the economic crisis, while its U.S. operation
T-Mobile USA improved its operating profit due to cost-cutting.
At the same time it lost 205,000 customers in the United
States after adding 187,000 clients in the first quarter.
Deutsche Telekom tried to sell its U.S. business, once a
strong growth engine, to AT&T for $39 billion but fierce
regulatory opposition scuppered the deal, leaving the German
company with a $6 billion breakup package.
Over the next two years, network investments at T-Mobile USA
will increase by about $1.4 billion. Over time, T-Mobile USA
will spend a total of $4 billion on upgrading its network for
high-speed wireless services based on a technology known as Long
Term Evolution (LTE).
In Europe smartphones such as Apple's iPhone and
Samsung's Galaxy now account for 60 percent of all
devices sold, fuelling mobile data revenues, which grew by 21.2
from last year, Deutsche Telekom said.