BRIEF-Baiyin Nonferrous' unit to invest in South Africa's Sibanye Gold for up to $200 mln
* Says its unit Gold One Group Limited plans to invest up to $200 million to South Africa's Sibanye Gold Limited
BONN, Germany, March 6 Deutsche Telekom said on Thursday would be open to a potential consolidation in the U.S. mobile market but that at the same time it had no concerns about running its T-Mobile USA business.
"All our actions in the U.S. are to add value. At the moment we have no difficulties to run T-Mobile US on a stand-alone basis," Deutsche Telekom's Chief Executive Tim Hoettges told a news conference.
"If a consolidation in the US mobile market will take place, we will enter that phase with an open mind," he added.
* Says its unit Gold One Group Limited plans to invest up to $200 million to South Africa's Sibanye Gold Limited
WASHINGTON, April 24 The United States will impose preliminary anti-subsidy duties averaging 20 percent on imports of Canadian softwood lumber, Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross said on Monday, escalating a long-running trade dispute between the two neighbors.