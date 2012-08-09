FRANKFURT Aug 9 Deutsche Telekom's
chief executive said on Thursday he was still not happy with the
overall situation in the company's contract customer base in the
United States.
"Overall, T-Mobile USA lost 205,000 customers in the second
quarter. We are observing a slowdown in customer growth across
the U.S. market overall," Chief Executive Rene Obermann told
reporters.
"Still, to compensate for that, we need to continue
improving the churn rate (customers leaving) and step up our
efforts to increase gross customer adds."
Chief Financial Officer Tim Hoettges said Deutsche Telekom
invested 2 billion euros ($2.47 billion) less in the first half
of 2012, but that investments would probably rise in the second
half.
"Which is why our forecast of a free cash flow of around 6
billion euros for the whole year remains unchanged," he said.
Deutsche Telekom earlier stuck by plans to pay a dividend of
at least 0.70 euros per share for 2012 as cost-cutting in its
German and U.S. markets helps it buck a trend among competitors
who have been slashing their payouts to shareholders.
($1 = 0.8093 euros)
(Reporting by Harro ten Wolde)