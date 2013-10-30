FRANKFURT Oct 30 Deutsche Telekom
will not be able to cap Internet connection speeds when
customers exceed data limits on flat-rate packages, a German
court ruled on Wednesday.
The district court of Cologne said the plans would place an
"unreasonable disadvantage to the customers" as they count on
Internet for a fixed price at stable connection speeds.
Earlier this year, Deutsche Telekom watered down plans to
cap data speeds over fixed broadband lines following a public
outrage.
It had said that, from 2016, customers who signed up for
flat-rate Internet deal and who exceed their monthly data
download limit would see their surfing speed capped at 2
megabits per second (Mbit/s).
Deutsche Telekom customers in certain areas with glass fibre
networks can get speeds of up to 200 Mbit/s, making the cap
equivalent to just 1 percent of what those customers had signed
up for.
Although this was an improvement from earlier plans to
restrict speeds to 384 kilobits per second, such a cap would
still lead to long waiting times to access websites and make it
almost impossible to stream music and movies.
The case was brought to court by consumer lobby group
Verbraucherzentrale NRW, which said in a statement that after
this ruling there was no legal basis for an Internet speed cap.
Deutsche Telekom said it would study the ruling and expected
to appeal it.
Germany's former telecom monopoly is in fierce competition
with cable companies that have upgraded their lines designed
originally to only deliver TV to homes so that they can also
carry Internet and voice calls.
They offer Internet at speeds often five times faster than
the competing services from telecom operators.
Earlier this month, Vodafone completed the 7.7
billion euro acquisition of Kabel Deutschland, hoping
to snatch some of Deutsche Telekom's 12.4 million broadband
customers, giving it a market share of more than 40 percent.