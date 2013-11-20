Nov 20 Deutsche Telekom AG is close
to a deal to sell 70 percent of its online classified
advertising business Scout24 to private equity firm Hellman &
Friedman LLC, Bloomberg reported on Tuesday, citing three people
familiar with the matter.
Citing unidentified sources, Bloomberg reported that the
purchase would value the business, including debt, at about 2
billion euros ($2.71 billion) and that an announcement from the
German telecoms firm could come this week.
Deutsche Telekom and Hellman & Friedman could not be reached
for comment outside regular business hours.
Reuters reported in October that private equity groups Apax,
TPG, Hellman & Friedman, EQT and Silver Lake were expected to
table offers.
Deutsche Telekom wants to sell part of Scout24 - originally
seen as a way to compensate for declining earnings at its
traditional telecoms business - in order to free up cash for a
planned investment of 6 billion euros in broadband Internet
technology development in Germany.