BERLIN, Sept 21 German phone company Deutsche
Telekom will pick a buyer for its online classified
advertising business Scout24 from four private equity firms,
Focus magazine reported on Saturday.
Bidders Apax, Silver Lake, Hellman & Friedman and TPG
Capital must submit final bids by the end of October, the weekly
magazine said, without citing a source.
The price range for Scout24 continues to be 1.5-2.0 billion
euros ($2.03-2.70 billion), according to Focus.
A spokesman for Bonn-based Deutsche Telekom didn't
immediately return a call seeking comment.
German publisher Axel Springer has dropped out of the race
but was still hoping to get the nod, the magazine said, citing
unnamed sources in the industry.
($1 = 0.7402 euros)
(Reporting by Andreas Cremer; editing by Ron Askew)