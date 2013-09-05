FRANKFURT, Sept 5 Axel Springer is no
longer interested in buying Deutsche Telekom's online
classified advertising business Scout24, a spokeswoman for the
company said on Thursday.
An industry source earlier told Reuters that Axel Springer
had dropped out of the bidding for Scout24, - which bidders
value at roughly 1.5 billion euros ($2 billion) - because the
business's growth prospects did not justify the asking price.
Sources told Reuters last month that Axel Springer had made
an offer for Scout24 as the German publisher continues its push
into digital media.
Second-round bids for Scout24 are due in late September, the
sources said at the time.
($1 = 0.7577 euros)
(Reporting by Nadine Schimroszik; Writing by Maria Sheahan)