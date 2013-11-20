FRANKFURT/LONDON Nov 20 Deutsche Telekom
is nearing a deal to sell a 70 percent stake in its
classified advertising business Scout24 to private equity firm
Hellman & Friedman, valuing the unit at about 2 billion euros
($2.71 billion) including debt, two people familiar with the
talks said on Wednesday.
The sale comes almost a year after Deutsche Telekom said it
would look at options for the cluster of internet portals
including European car trading site AutoScout24.
Deutsche Telekom and Hellman & Friedman declined to comment.
Deutsche Telekom is looking for cash to fund the roll-out of
a next generation mobile network, which can transport huge
amounts of data, to cater for a growing group of customers, who
use smartphones and tablets.
($1 = 0.7394 euros)
(Reporting by Alexander Huebner, Arno Schuetze and Claire
Ruckin; Writing by Harro ten Wolde; Editing by Victoria Bryan)