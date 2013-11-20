FRANKFURT/LONDON Nov 20 Deutsche Telekom is nearing a deal to sell a 70 percent stake in its classified advertising business Scout24 to private equity firm Hellman & Friedman, valuing the unit at about 2 billion euros ($2.71 billion) including debt, two people familiar with the talks said on Wednesday.

The sale comes almost a year after Deutsche Telekom said it would look at options for the cluster of internet portals including European car trading site AutoScout24.

Deutsche Telekom and Hellman & Friedman declined to comment.

Deutsche Telekom is looking for cash to fund the roll-out of a next generation mobile network, which can transport huge amounts of data, to cater for a growing group of customers, who use smartphones and tablets. ($1 = 0.7394 euros) (Reporting by Alexander Huebner, Arno Schuetze and Claire Ruckin; Writing by Harro ten Wolde; Editing by Victoria Bryan)