FRANKFURT Feb 5 The German government is considering a sale of shares in Deutsche Telekom to cash in on the stock's 45 percent rise over the past 12 months, two people familiar with the matter said.

Germany holds a 31.9 percent stake in the former monopolist, worth about 16 billion euros ($21.6 billion) at current market prices, with 17.4 percent held via state development bank KfW .

The sources told Reuters that KfW has invited banks to present scenarios for a share placement.

But preparations are at an early stage and it is not clear whether or when a placement could take place, they said.

Deutsche Telekom, KfW and the finance ministry declined to comment.

($1 = 0.7402 euros) (Reporting by Phlipp Halstrick and Arno Schuetze; Additional reporting by Matthias Sobolewski, Harro ten Wolde and Peter Maushagen; Editing by Maria Sheahan)