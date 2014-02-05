BRIEF-New York Community Bancorp Q1 adjusted profit $0.21/shr
* New york community bancorp, inc. Reports 1q 2017 diluted earnings per common share of $0.21
FRANKFURT Feb 5 The German government is considering a sale of shares in Deutsche Telekom to cash in on the stock's 45 percent rise over the past 12 months, two people familiar with the matter said.
Germany holds a 31.9 percent stake in the former monopolist, worth about 16 billion euros ($21.6 billion) at current market prices, with 17.4 percent held via state development bank KfW .
The sources told Reuters that KfW has invited banks to present scenarios for a share placement.
But preparations are at an early stage and it is not clear whether or when a placement could take place, they said.
Deutsche Telekom, KfW and the finance ministry declined to comment.
($1 = 0.7402 euros) (Reporting by Phlipp Halstrick and Arno Schuetze; Additional reporting by Matthias Sobolewski, Harro ten Wolde and Peter Maushagen; Editing by Maria Sheahan)
* New york community bancorp, inc. Reports 1q 2017 diluted earnings per common share of $0.21
* KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc sees IPO of 10.0 million shares of common stock to be priced between $20.50 and $21.50 per share - SEC filing Further company coverage: [KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc]