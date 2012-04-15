FRANKFURT, April 15 German services trade union
Verdi on Sunday called for fresh warning strikes by about 6,000
Deutsche Telekom workers on Monday in a bid to boost
wages.
"This is the final signal to Telekom that we are prepared
for a broader strike," Verdi strike leader Ado Wilhelm told
Reuters.
The union has been pushing hard for bigger pay rises
following years of restraint among German workers, which boosted
the competitiveness of Europe's largest economy relative to its
euro zone partners.
Economists say higher wages in Germany would stoke private
consumption and indirectly support fellow euro zone members
struggling with low economic growth in the wake of the sovereign
debt crisis.
Verdi already helped secure a pay pact for 2 million public
sector workers that would give them a 3.5 percent increase this
year and a 6.3 percent increase over two years, including this
year.
At Deutsche Telekom, the union is seeking a 6.5 percent wage
increase over 12 months for more than 85,000 employees.
Verdi had already called on more than 10,000 Telekom staff
to stop work in a two-hour warning strike in late March.
Wilhelm said the union had yet to receive an offer from
Telekom. A fourth round of pay talks is due to start on
Wednesday.
Deutsche Telekom had said at the start of negotiations that
the difficult situation of the company and the wider
telecommunications market limited its room for manoeuvre on pay.
