VIENNA Nov 8 A race to the bottom in Austrian
mobile tariffs may be over following consolidation in the
market, the chief executive of T-Mobile Austria told
Reuters on Friday.
Andreas Bierwirth said the lowest tariffs in the market had
been removed with the ending this Sunday of a 7.50 euros
($10.04) per month offer by rival H3G, and Christmas
season subsidies for premium phones would be lower this year.
"I see something happening, and to that extent I am
cautiously optimistic today that we may have passed a low point
in Austria," he told Reuters in an interview.
T-Mobile Austria, the second-biggest of Austria's three
mobile carriers, will likely suffer a further revenue decline
this year but a turnaround may come next year thanks to a focus
this year on high-value customers, he said.
Bierwirth said T-Mobile Austria planned a legal challenge to
the country's recent auction of telecoms frequencies, the most
expensive per head of population so far in Europe, which cost
T-Mobile 654 million euros.
He said the auction, in which market leader Telekom Austria
won half the frequencies, had failed to further
competition, that the regulator had not consulted operators, and
that frequencies had been sold before T-Mobile's rights to use
them expired.
"It is already decided internally that we will go through
with legal steps," he said, adding that the company would wait
until after a hearing by the regulator of the operators'
complaints on Monday before proceeding.
Partly as a result of the high auction cost, T-Mobile
Austria would cut costs "to the limits of what our business
model can sustainably and sensibly bear," he said.
