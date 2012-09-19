* New chief's main task to turn around business
* T-Mobile USA lost 205,000 customers in Q2
* Expected to kick off LTE services next year
FRANKFURT/NEW YORK, Sept 19 Deutsche Telekom AG
named John Legere as the head of its T-Mobile USA
unit, banking on the industry veteran and former head of network
provider Global Crossing to turn around the struggling business.
The 54-year old, who also worked for AT&T and Dell
, faces a battle to rebuild market share for the No. 4
U.S. mobile operator, which lost 205,000 customers during the
second quarter.
T-Mobile USA has to compete with its much bigger rivals
Verizon Wireless, AT&T Inc and Sprint Nextel
as well as smaller contenders like Leap Wireless and
MetroPCS in the competitive U.S. wireless market.
Legere's predecessor Philipp Humm left T-Mobile USA in June,
barely two years after signing on as chief executive.
Before he left, Humm had been struggling to get T-Mobile USA
back on track after nine months of distraction in 2011 when the
company focused on seeking regulatory approval for its proposed
sale to AT&T.
Deutsche Telekom last year tried to sell its U.S. business,
once a strong growth engine, to AT&T for $39 billion, but fierce
regulatory opposition scuppered the deal, leaving the German
company with a $6 billion breakup package.
Legere, an avid marathon runner, was widely credited with
helping Global Crossing emerge from a high-profile bankruptcy in
2003 and transforming it into an internet services company.
Global Crossing was bought last year by peer Level 3
Communications for $1.9 billion.
Legere will have to speed up network upgrades as T-Mobile
USA is behind its biggest rivals in offering high-speed wireless
services. It is expected to kick off its Long Term Evolution
(LTE) services in 2013.
Over the next two years, Deutsche Telekom has said it will
increase investments at T-Mobile USA by about $1.4 billion. Over
time, T-Mobile USA will spend a total of $4 billion on upgrading
its network for high-speed LTE wireless services.
In the fourth quarter, T-Mobile USA's competitive challenges
may be compounded by the fact that it does not have an agreement
with Apple Inc to sell the company's latest iPhone,
which hits store shelves on Sept. 21, the day before Legere's
official start date at T-Mobile USA.
Apple booked orders for more than two million new handsets
24 hours after the company announced the iPhone 5.