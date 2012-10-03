FRANKFURT Oct 3 The board of MetroPCS
has approved to merge with Deutsche Telekom's
T-Mobile USA unit, German newspaper Financial Times Deutschland
said on its website on Wednesday, citing unidentified people
familiar with the process.
According to the newspaper the two plan to list the new
entity, in which Deutsche Telekom will hold a 74 percent stake
and MetroPCS 26 percent.
MetroPCS will also receive $1.5 billion in cash, Financial
Times Deutschland said.
Deutsche Telekom, T-Mobile USA and MetroPCS could not
immediately be reached for comment.
Deutsche Telekom announced on Tuesday it is in talks to
merge its T-Mobile USA unit with smaller rival MetroPCS, in a
move that could pave the way for the German company to
eventually exit the U.S. wireless market.