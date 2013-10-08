BRIEF-Biohaven files registration statement for proposed public offering of its common shares
* Biohaven files registration statement for proposed public offering of its common shares Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
FRANKFURT Oct 8 Deutsche Telekom said on Tuesday is was offering a portion of the T-Mobile USA bonds from its holdings worth $3.1 billion.
The company said it would offer two series of $1.25 billion each and one of $600 million.
"The proceeds of the sale of the bonds will serve Deutsche Telekom's general corporate purposes," the company said in a statement.
* Greg Peters to become Netflix chief product officer in July