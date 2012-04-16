FRANKFURT, April 16 Deutsche Telekom
has called for mediation in a wage dispute after about 6,000
workers staged a warning strike on Monday.
"After several rounds of negotiations and informal talks
with (union) Verdi led to no results and no amicable agreement
is in sight, the personnel chief has decided to call for
mediation," the telecommunications company said in a statement.
Under German labour law, the decision to call for mediation
means strikes are prevented for now.
Deutsche Telekom said separate wage talks for its German
business Telekom Deutschland GmbH and IT services unit T-Systems
would continue.
Services union Verdi has been pushing hard for bigger pay
rises following years of restraint among German workers, which
boosted the competitiveness of Europe's largest economy relative
to its euro zone partners.
Verdi already helped secure a pay pact for 2 million public
sector workers that would give them a 3.5 percent increase this
year and a 6.3 percent increase over two years, including this
year.
At Deutsche Telekom, the union is seeking a 6.5 percent wage
increase over 12 months for more than 85,000 employees. Deutsche
Telekom says that demand is not justifiable considering planned
restructuring and cost cuts at the company.
(Reporting by Maria Sheahan, editing by William Hardy)