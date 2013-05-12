FRANKFURT May 12 Deutsche Telekom
has given its U.S. operations more autonomy, positioning its
business to compete better with bigger and smaller rivals, Chief
Executive Rene Obermann told Germany's Welt am Sonntag
newspaper.
In an effort to turnaround its U.S. business, which has lost
customers to AT&T and Verizon, the German telecoms
provider floated its operations there after merging its T-Mobile
USA unit with MetroPCS Communications.
"We are once again on the attack and are winning customers.
Anything else is speculation," Obermann said in response to a
question about whether it is planning to exit the United States.
In a joint interview, Timotheus Hoettges, who is designated
to succeed Obermann as Chief Executive told the paper that a
separate listing of T-Mobile US Inc has given the
fourth-largest U.S. wireless service provider "a chance to win."
Deutsche Telekom has been struggling since 2011 to find a
better path for T-Mobile US after abandoning a sale of the
company to No. 2 U.S. mobile provider AT&T for $39 billion
because of opposition from regulators.