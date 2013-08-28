FRANKFURT Aug 28 A Frankfurt court has handed
Deutsche Telekom victory in a dispute over how much
it charges Kabel Deutschland for the use of its cable
ducts.
Germany's largest cable operator, which is in the process of
being bought by Vodafone, had filed a lawsuit against
Deutsche Telekom, claiming that the former monopoly overcharged
it for using the pipe network that houses phone and internet
lines.
It was seeking to have the annual charges of about 100
million euros ($133.9 million) reduced by two thirds and also
wanted a repayment of about 273 million euros of fees paid from
2004 to 2011, plus interest.
However, the district court in Frankfurt said on Wednesday
that it could not be determined whether Deutsche Telekom was
abusing its market position and was charging too much.
A Kabel Deutschland spokesman said the company would study
the ruling and is likely to appeal against the decision.