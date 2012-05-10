* Adj EBITDA 4.48 bln euros vs Rtrs poll avg 4.40 bln
* Still sees 2012 adj EBITDA of around 18 bln euros
* Q1 T-Mobile USA contract net customer loss 248,000
* Shares 3.5 pct higher, outperforming main index
By Harro Ten Wolde
FRANKFURT, May 10 Deutsche Telekom
reported better-than-expected quarterly core earnings on
Thursday as it lost fewer customers in the United States and
signalled a stabilisation in its European business.
Deutsche Telekom had been struggling as its U.S. unit
T-Mobile USA, which it tried to sell last year, haemorrhaged
customers, while the European debt crisis hurt its business in
that region.
"This was a very satisfying quarter for us," Deutsche
Telekom Chief Executive Rene Obermann said in a statement.
"We have made significant progress in many areas."
First-quarter earnings before interest, tax, depreciation
and amortisation (EBITDA), excluding special items, were flat at
4.48 billion euros ($5.79 billion), at the top of analyst
expectations of between 4.32 billion and 4.48 billion.
T-Mobile USA's operating income rose 7.2 percent to $1.3
billion. It lost 248,000 contract customers, fewer than the
802,000 contract customers it lost in the previous quarter and
the 382,000 in the same quarter last year.
The Bonn-based group expects 2012 underlying earnings
excluding special items to ease to around 18 billion euros from
18.7 billion last year. The average in a Reuters poll is 18.1
billion.
Deutsche Telekom shares were up 3.5 percent by 0900 GMT,
outperforming a 0.4 percent stronger sector index and
the German blue chip DAX, which gained 0.1 percent.
"Core operating profit came in in-line with expectation,"
said analyst Heino Ruland at Ruland Research. "Also it seems
T-Mobile-USA did very well."
Deutsche Telekom signalled a stabilisation in its European
business, with positive revenue trends in Romania and Greece,
but also noted that economic circumstances remained difficult.
That echoed remarks by Telekom Austria AG, which
marginally beat market expectations..
UGLY BABY
Net profit dropped 50 percent to 238 million euros, missing
a consensus forecast of 502 million euros, due to another
impairment for the T-Mobile USA business and losses in the
group's financial activities.
T-Mobile USA was a strong growth engine for Deutsche Telekom
in its early days but is a rundown asset now.
Deutsche Telkom tried to sell the U.S. business to AT&T
for $39 billion, but fierce regulatory opposition
scuppered the deal, leaving Deutsche Telekom with a $6 billion
breakup package.
Over the next two years, network investments at T-Mobile USA
will increase by about $1.4 billion. Over time, T-Mobile USA
will spend a total of $4 billion on upgrading its network for
high-speed wireless services based on a technology known as Long
Term Evolution (LTE).
On Wednesday, Bloomberg reported T-Mobile USA was discussing
a merger with MetroPCS Communications Inc.
The report sparked analysts at BernsteinResearch to say:
"T-Mobile and MetroPCS: Oh my, what an ugly baby."
A German fund manager, who asked not to be named, said the
deal would make sense in terms of spectrum pooling, and the two
companies could realise some operating and capital expenditure
synergies.
"However, it doesn't help T-Mobile USA in terms of its
contract subscribers losses," he said.
CEO Obermann on Thursday declined to comment.
Deutsche Telekom shares have lost about 2 percent so far
this year, slightly ahead of the STOXX Europe 600
Telecommunications index, which has lost 4 percent.
Its shares trade at 12.4 times 12-month forward earnings,
about 7 percent below its 10-year average, but above peers such
as France Telecom and Vodafone Group, which
trade at multiples of 8 and 10.5 respectively.