FRANKFURT, April 15 Deutsche Telekom
followed its three main rivals and revised its German mobile
charges on Monday as the turf war intensifies Europe's biggest
national market.
KPN's E-Plus, Vodafone Germany and
Telefonica Germany's O2 have already changed their
prices as German consumers catch up with the rest of the
continent by switching to smartphones from basic mobiles.
Deutsche Telekom said it would offer customers who already
own a mobile device a 20 percent discount and add free data
access to all packages.
From May 22, it will raise prices at the low end of its
range, upgrade mid-range packages, cut prices on high-end
mobiles and offer unlimited voice and text services from 49.95
euros ($65) per month to 99.95 euros.
"Compared with Vodafone, we believe Deutsche Telekom is now
very competitive, in particular in the mid-range, which could
well inspire a response," said Jefferies analysts in a note to
clients.
Until only a few months ago Germany was seen as a haven of
growth and high margins in a sector struggling to grow in
France, Britain, Spain and Italy because of regulatory pressure,
price wars and recession.
Deutsche Telekom and Vodafone are Germany's largest mobile
players, each taking 34 percent of 2012 mobile services revenues
from about 114 million mobile subscribers, while KPN and
Telefonica Deutschland share about 32 percent.