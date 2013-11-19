UPDATE 1-Rand tumbles after S&P downgrades South Africa to "junk"
* Gold shares lead stocks higher (Adds latest prices, analyst comments)
FRANKFURT Nov 19 Deutsche Wohnen, the German real estate group that is buying peer GSW, said it successfully placed 250 million euros ($338 million) worth of convertible bonds announced earlier on Tuesday with institutional investors.
The bonds, which mature in November 2020 and have an annual interest rate of 0.5 percent, are initially convertible into about 10.3 million new or existing shares of Deutsche Wohnen, the company said in a statement.
The initial conversion price is 18.7538 euros, which Deutsche Wohnen said represented a conversion premium of 30 percent above the applicable reference share price of 14.4260 euros, it said.
($1 = 0.7394 euros) (Reporting by Maria Sheahan)
* Gold shares lead stocks higher (Adds latest prices, analyst comments)
* Files with U.S. SEC for potential mixed shelf; size not disclosed - SEC filing Source text : (http://bit.ly/2oC6oPq) Further company coverage:
(The following statement was released by the rating agency) MONTERREY/SAN SALVADOR, April 03 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has published Grupo ASSA, S.A.'s (Grupo ASSA) Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) of 'BBB-'. A full list of rating actions is at the end of this release. KEY RATING DRIVERS IDRS Grupo ASSA's IDRs reflect mainly the credit profile of its main subsidiary, ASSA Tenedora. ASSA Tenedora is the largest contributor to Grupo ASSA's net income and is the largest source of its cash dividend