BRIEF-Fitch says Basque government likely to be major beneficiary of extra funding
FRANKFURT, March 26 Deutsche Wohnen AG : * Says completed the financial year 2012 with a consolidated profit of EUR
145.5 million * Says for the financial year 2013, Deutsche Wohnen expects an FFO (without
disposals) of around EUR 100 million
June 1 Shanghai Huili Building Materials Co Ltd * Says Chairman Lin Zhensen resigns due to personal reasons Source text in Chinese: http://bit.ly/2rHz6TS Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)