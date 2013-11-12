BRIEF-Everbright Securities says March net profit of company is RMB416 mln
* Revenue for March 2017 of co is RMB611.8 million Source (http://bit.ly/2omwiZs) Further company coverage:
FRANKFURT Nov 12 Deutsche Wohnen AG : * Says now has more than 80 percent of GSW shares * Says plans to present earnings target for merged group in March 2014 * Says no big acquisitions planned in next 2 years * Says is not interested in buying peer Vitus
* Revenue for March 2017 of co is RMB611.8 million Source (http://bit.ly/2omwiZs) Further company coverage:
* Says March net profit at 2.45 billion yuan ($355.02 million)