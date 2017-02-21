(Repeats, without changes, to additional subscribers)
FRANKFURT Feb 21 Property company Deutsche
Wohnen will issue 800 million euros ($840 million) in
convertible bonds, it said on Tuesday, announcing a capital
increase of 500 million euros to refinance its debt and to fund
new acquisitions.
It said it is looking to buy a medium-sized residential
portfolio and that negotiations are advanced but not yet
concluded.
The 1.3 billion euros worth of stock and bond transactions
will be used to refinance an outstanding 2020 convertible bond,
to fund its Pegasus nursing home portfolio as well as to
strengthen its funding for potential acquisitions, Deutsche
Wohnen said in a statement.
Philip Grosse, its Chief Financial Officer, said: "We are
making use of the attractive financing environment to optimise
our capital structure."
Deutsche Wohnen will use the proceeds to fund 600 million
euros worth of acquisitions completed in recent months, and to
build liquidity reserves for new transactions, Grosse said.
It will issue 800 million euros worth of new convertible
bonds, maturing in 2024 and convertible into newly issued or
existing Deutsche Wohnen bearer shares.
The new convertible bonds will be issued on or about Feb.
27. Owners of an existing convertible bond will also be invited
to sell.
In 2016, the value of its investment properties was about 16
billion euros, up from 11.9 billion in 2015, the company said.
Last year, Deutsche Wohnen wrote down the value of its GSW
Immobilien acquisition by about 535 million euros from the 2013
transaction.
The portfolio has been revalued by a total of 2.4 billion
euros since the purchase of rival GSW Immobilien, Deutsche
Wohnen said.
Its Funds From Operations (FFO) increased to about 384
million euros in 2016, up from 304 million euros in 2015,
corresponding to around 1.14 euros a share.
Deutsche Wohnen will release audited full-year results on
March 21, it said.
($1 = 0.9487 euros)
