VIENNA, March 23 Austrian anti-trust authorities
have approved Deutsche Wohnen's offer to buy Austrian
real estate peer Conwert for 1.2 billion euros ($1.31
billion), according to a document from competition watchdog BWB
seen by Reuters.
No checks of the offer have been requested by officials,
meaning that Austrian authorities will allow the deal, a BWB
spokesman said on Monday.
The offer, which has a minimum acceptance threshold of 50
percent plus one Conwert share, ends on April 15.
($1 = 0.9180 euros)
