FRANKFURT May 29 German real estate group Deutsche Wohnen is not looking at peer TLG Immobilien after agreeing to buy a real estate portfolio valued at 1.24 billion euros ($1.55 billion from Barclays.

"TLG is not interesting for us," Chief Executive Michael Zahn said in a conference call on Monday, adding that the portfolio of the group owned by the German government was too fragmented for Deutsche Wohnen, but that Deutsche Wohnen remained on the lookout for smaller portfolios.

On Sunday, Deutsche Wohnen announced it would buy about 23,500 apartments from Barclays, most of which are located in or near cities including Hanover, Berlin and Magdeburg.

Zahn said that Deutsche Wohnen expects synergies of 10 million euros within the next 24 months from the acquisition. ($1 = 0.7976 euros) (Reporting by Andreas Kröner)