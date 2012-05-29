FRANKFURT May 29 German real estate group
Deutsche Wohnen is not looking at peer TLG Immobilien
after agreeing to buy a real estate portfolio valued at 1.24
billion euros ($1.55 billion from Barclays.
"TLG is not interesting for us," Chief Executive Michael
Zahn said in a conference call on Monday, adding that the
portfolio of the group owned by the German government was too
fragmented for Deutsche Wohnen, but that Deutsche Wohnen
remained on the lookout for smaller portfolios.
On Sunday, Deutsche Wohnen announced it would buy about
23,500 apartments from Barclays, most of which are located in or
near cities including Hanover, Berlin and
Magdeburg.
Zahn said that Deutsche Wohnen expects synergies of 10
million euros within the next 24 months from the acquisition.
($1 = 0.7976 euros)
(Reporting by Andreas Kröner)