FRANKFURT, July 25 German property group
Deutsche Wohnen has a war chest worth roughly 600
million euros ($659 million) with which it could buy
approximately 8,000-9,000 apartments, its Chief Financial
Officer told a German daily.
"We are scanning the market," Andreas Segal told
Boersen-Zeitung's Saturday edition.
Segal added that he currently sees no company which makes as
much of a strategic fit for Deutsche Wohnen as peer GSW, which
Deutsche Wohnen acquired in 2013 for 1.7 billion euros.
"That also means that any large acquisition would have to
lead to a realignment of our business model or to a
restructuring", he said, adding: "We are active in markets in
which we can but don't have to grow through acquisitions."
Segal told the paper that despite price increases in the
property sector, financing is currently much more sustainable
than during earlier boom times.
"In conurbations there is great demand and little
construction activity. There, nothing is to be seen of a
property bubble."
($1 = 0.9101 euros)
(Reporting by Arno Schuetze)