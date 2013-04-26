European shares post weekly loss as banks weigh, SCA gains on bid report
* Sweden's SCA rises on bid speculation (ADVISORY- European stock markets are closed on Friday and Monday. There will be no European market reports on those days.)
FRANKFURT, April 26 German real estate company Deutsche Wohnen AG agreed to buy two property portfolios comprising a total of 7,800 flats and will raise capital to pay part of the price.
It is buying 6,900 of the flats for 260 million euros ($338 million) in cash and will issue 8.15 million new shares to the sellers of the units, several companies linked with Blackstone Group.
For the remaining 900 flats, it is paying 51 million euros in cash.
April 13 Chiltern International Ltd, a privately held British drug research contractor, has hired investment bank Jefferies LLC to explore a sale that could value it at around $1.3 billion, including debt, according to people familiar with the matter.