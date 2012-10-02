UPDATE 1-Foxconn says Apple, Amazon to join its bid for Toshiba chip business -Nikkei
* Foxconn has already partnered Sharp in bid for Toshiba chip biz (Adds Foxconn comment; Apple and Amazon declining to comment)
FRANKFURT Oct 2 Deutz AG : * CORRECTED-DEUTZ AG SAYS AB VOLVO (NOT VOLVE) HOLDS 25 PCT IN
COMPANY AS OF SEPT. 12 * Rpt-deutz ag says ab volvo's investment is strategic * Rpt-deutz ag says ab volvo wants to appoint supervisory board
members, but not management board members
* Foxconn has already partnered Sharp in bid for Toshiba chip biz (Adds Foxconn comment; Apple and Amazon declining to comment)
LONDON, June 5 British shares were on the back foot on Monday with a general election looming and some tourism-related shares dented after an attack in London on Saturday, while investors cheered retailer Ocado's first international deal.