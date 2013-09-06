FRANKFURT, Sept 6 Same Deutz-Fahr, the second
biggest shareholder of German heavy engine manufacturer Deutz
, placed its 8.4 percent stake in the group at 6.88
euros apiece, a source familiar with the transaction said on
Friday.
That means Same Deutz-Fahr should book gross proceeds of
about 70 million euros ($91.8 million) from the sale, which was
priced at the lower end of the price range.
An increase in free float to about 75 percent from 67
percent resulting from the placement means that Deutz could
re-enter Germany's mid-cap MDAX index at some point in
the coming quarters, analysts said.
($1 = 0.7623 euros)
(Reporting by Arno Schuetze; Editing by Maria Sheahan)