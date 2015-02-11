FRANKFURT Feb 11 German heavy engine maker
Deutz is scrapping its joint venture with Swedish
truck and busmaker Volvo in China, it said on
Wednesday, citing a weak market situation.
Deutz had said in November that both parties would conduct a
strategic review of the joint venture in China.
"Having completed a thorough and comprehensive review, they
have now agreed that this production company should be wound up
given the weak prevailing market situation in China. The joint
venture has not yet made any substantial investments," Deutz
said in a statement.
(Reporting by Georgina Prodhan; Editing by Maria Sheahan)