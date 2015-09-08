LONDON, Sept 9 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - Children are
half as likely to die before their fifth birthday now than they
were in 1990, researchers said on Wednesday, but a United
Nations target has not been met.
Of all under-five deaths, almost half occur during a baby's
first four weeks, said a new report by the World Health
Organisation (WHO), World Bank and United Nations, with one
million babies dying per year on the first day of life.
"In order to get that further down, we need to focus on
neonatal mortality, said Flavia Bustreo, the WHO's assistant
director general.
This makes early interventions by healthcare professionals
to tackle killers like asphyxia and sepsis critical, as well as
encouraging breastfeeding and early immunisations, Bustreo told
the Thomson Reuters Foundation.
The report came as leaders prepare to meet in New York later
this month to adopt the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), a
new plan of action for ending poverty.
Covering the next 15 years, the SDGs replace the Millennium
Development Goals (MDGs), which expire this year.
One of the MDGs was to cut the death rate of under-fives by
two-thirds between 1990 and 2015. The rate fell by 53 percent,
according to Wednesday's report.
"We have to acknowledge tremendous global progress," said
Geeta Rao Gupta, deputy executive director of the United
Nations' children's fund (UNICEF)."
"But the far too large number of children still dying from
preventable causes before their fifth birthday ... should impel
us to redouble our efforts to do what we know needs to be done."
Nearly half of all under-five deaths are associated with
malnutrition, said the study, which also said the rate of
improvement is accelerating, with child mortality falling
quicker since the millennium than it did in the 1990s.
Under-fives in sub-Saharan Africa are 12 times more likely
to die than those in rich countries. Nevertheless, many poor
African countries, including Ethiopia, Uganda and Tanzania, hit
the two-thirds target.
"We know how to prevent unnecessary newborn mortality," said
the WHO's Bustreo. "Quality care around the time of childbirth
... can save thousands of lives every year."
Around 16,000 children under five still die each day.
