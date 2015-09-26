UNITED NATIONS, Sept 26 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - As
world leaders brandish a hard-fought new set of global goals
designed to improve lives in all countries, the question of who
foots the trillion-dollar bill remained open on Saturday as
financial pledges started rolling in.
The United Nation's 193 member countries on Friday adopted
17 Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) as a roadmap to end
poverty and hunger, fight inequality and conquer climate change
over the next 15 years, or 800 weeks.
The goals tackling issues in both rich and poor countries
replace an earlier U.N. action plan, the Millennium Development
Goals, which focused mainly on poverty in developing nations.
While aid funds and debt relief were key for the millennium
goals, there is wide recognition of the need for other sources
for the estimated $3 trillion a year needed to enact the SDGs.
The World Bank, with other development banks, coined the
phrase "Billions to Trillions" to illustrate the challenge.
Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD)
Secretary-General Angel Gurria said private sector participation
was critical while governments need to strengthen tax and
regulatory systems to encourage investment.
"Without the private sector, it is not going to happen, as
we have budgetary constraints in every country," Gurria told the
Thomson Reuters Foundation in an interview.
"You'll have a lot of pledges but you'll need a framework to
allow the flows (of finance) to then happen naturally."
A July conference in Addis Ababa addressing SDG funding
issues made clear that private sector as well as philanthropic
foundations had a major role to play, with private enterprise
the main source of economic growth and job creation, outsizing
donor nation funds.
Meanwhile the world's richest nations again committed to a
target of earmarking 0.7 percent of gross national income for
overseas development assistance - although few meet that level
in practice - which now stands at about $135 billion a year.
Pledges of funding started to roll in during the U.N.
three-day SDG summit that ends on Sunday.
U.N. Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon announced more than $25
billion in initial commitments over five years from 40 countries
and more than 100 international organizations to help end
preventable deaths of women, children and adolescents.
Contributions to boost funding for gender equality powerment
included $5 million from Chinese e-commerce giant the Alibaba
Group and $1 million from the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation.
Chinese President Xi Jinping unveiled an initial pledge of
$2 billion with aims to increase that to $12 billion by 2030.
Helen Clark, administrator of the United Nations Development
Programme, said the agenda would not be achieved without
business - and that meant ensuring stability and good governance
in countries to support big partnerships.
"Business is attracted to where there is a solid and able
environment and basic rule of law, commercial law, dispute
resolution, peaceful and inclusive societies," said Clark, the
former New Zealand prime minister.
"For us, it's fundamentally not about financial
contributions that business makes to U.N. agencies. It's about
shared values ... the way business does business. Is it
inclusive, and is it sustainable?"
Centerpiece to funding talks has been a focus on helping
countries boost their domestic resources by improving tax
collection and attacking tax evasion and illicit cash flows.
While some criticize this as tinkering with a broken global
tax system, Gurria said SDG funding does not need new
initiatives but can build on and improve existing structures.
He called for a team of "tax inspectors without borders" to
build trust in countries' systems and boost investment.
"If you get it right, you can get trillions," Gurria said.
But it is agreed that funding alone was not enough to
achieve the global goals, with policy changes needed to support
the priorities.
Michael Green, executive director of the Social Progress
Imperative which analyzes countries' progress on social
measures, said economic growth alone would not meet the SDGs,
which deal with subjects ranging from energy subsidies to
developing genebanks.
"The SDGs are about political will and inclusion," Green
told the Thomson Reuters Foundation. "We have the resources if
we use them properly for this is not just about money."
