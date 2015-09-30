BARCELONA, Sept 30 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - Brazil has
reduced deforestation in the Amazon by 82 percent, the country's
president, Dilma Rousseff, said at the United Nations on Sunday,
as she announced Brazil's contribution to an anticipated new
global deal to curb climate change.
In the next 15 years, the Latin American nation aims to
eliminate illegal deforestation, restore and reforest 12 million
hectares, recover 15 million hectares of degraded pastures, and
establish 5 million hectares of land on which crops, livestock
and forests co-exist, she said.
Brazil is often lauded internationally as an example of how
political will, legislation and the right incentives combined
can stop forests being cut down.
But even there, the battle is not won, as deforestation
spiked in 2013, mainly in areas where agricultural expansion is
happening.
"We've been deforesting our planet for the last 40 years -
don't expect it to change overnight," said Andrew Mitchell,
founder and executive director of the Global Canopy Programme
(GCP), a tropical forest think tank.
According to a new GCP report, more than 50 percent of the
world's tropical forests have been lost over the last
half-century, with Indonesia having replaced Brazil as the
country with the highest rates of deforestation.
In the last decade, around two thirds of global
deforestation has been driven by the production of agricultural
commodities: palm oil, timber and paper products, soya, beef and
leather, and to a lesser extent biofuels, the report said.
But more recently some of the world's biggest companies that
produce and trade those commodities have "got it", realising
that destroying rainforests doesn't make sense for their
business in the long term, Mitchell said.
That recognition has given rise to a raft of promises by
corporations to stop their operations causing forest loss, in
many cases by 2020 or earlier.
Some are joint efforts. The 2014 New York Declaration on
Forests, signed by businesses, governments and indigenous
peoples, aims to cut natural tropical forest loss in half by
2020 and end it by 2030.
The new Sustainable Development Goals, adopted by 193
countries on Friday, promise to advance the sustainable
management of forests, halt deforestation, restore degraded
forests and plant substantially more trees by 2020.
While the deforestation target has not received much
attention, it is one of the few the world is on track to achieve
with an extra push to cover the last mile, according to research
from the London-based Overseas Development Institute.
While deforestation is expected to continue in the short
term, by 2020 the share of the world's land that is forest is
set to start increasing, so that by 2030 there will be almost as
much forest as there is today, it said.
PALM OIL AHEAD
To meet goals to end deforestation, the GCP argues that
companies must apply their pledges across all commodities, and
along their entire supply chains.
Today, only 7 percent of 250 major businesses it tracks have
signed up to zero or zero-net deforestation pledges covering
their supply chains, while 59 percent have no specific policy
for commodities.
And pledges vary by commodity. A separate report this month
from Supply Change, a project led by Washington-based non-profit
Forest Trends, found that of 41 companies that had endorsed the
New York Declaration on Forests, 94 percent had publicly
committed to reduce deforestation risk tied to palm oil.
For soy, however, the figure was only 41 percent and for
cattle, 50 percent.
Certification systems for soy and cattle have yet to catch
on, while the Roundtable on Sustainable Palm Oil certifies 20
percent of global palm oil production, the report noted.
The GCP's Mitchell urged reforms that would boost demand for
sustainable commodities that do not harm the environment.
"We need to start making the good stuff cheaper than the bad
stuff," he told the Thomson Reuters Foundation.
Changes to import and export tariffs, taxation of goods,
subsidies and government procurement policies could help achieve
this, he noted. Developing countries that are major importers of
commodities like palm oil - such as China and India - must also
come onboard, he added.
It should be possible to make the supply chains of European
and North America-based businesses sustainable by 2020, and for
the rest of the world by 2030, Mitchell estimated.
Key to this is waking up financial firms, including
commercial banks, to the threats their current lending policies
pose to forests, he added.
"Trashing forests and making money is great for investors -
it's a very profitable business," he said.
Efforts are now underway, such the Natural Capital
Declaration and the Banking Environment Initiative, to help
financial institutions start considering deforestation risk in
their investment decisions, the GCP said.
(Reporting by Megan Rowling; editing by Laurie Goering. Please
credit the Thomson Reuters Foundation, the charitable arm of
Thomson Reuters, that covers humanitarian news, women's rights,
trafficking, corruption and climate change. Visit www.trust.org)